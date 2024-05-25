‘John Wick’ lookalike in Bangkok charms Thai social media users

BANGKOK - An unidentified foreign man who looks like actor Keanu Reeves’ John Wick character has become the darling of Thai social-media users overnight, thanks to viral TikTok videos showing him doing things uncharacteristic to the Hollywood hitman in Thailand.

Thai media outlets - both mainstream and online - widely reported the viral videos on May 25.

The videos, shared on a TikTok account called “Tuktiklife”, drew several funny comments from Thai social-media users. Many of them said the man looked very much like John Wick, while others joked that the hitman could be on a new mission in Thailand.

Nine short clips shared on the account showed the John Wick lookalike at different places in Thailand while he was making coffee, selling grilled cuttlefish, washing dishes and visiting Bangkok’s Wat Arun in Thai traditional attire. The videos attracted views ranging from 106,000 views to 4.7 million views.

“John Wick is spending his retirement in Thailand,” one commenter quipped.