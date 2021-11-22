JI shifting tactics, infiltrating mainstream groups: Indonesia's anti-terrorism agency

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) The nation's counterterrorism agency has warned that Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) militants are continuing to sow the seeds of radicalism as the group infiltrates mainstream religious organisations, government institutions and national politics as a new tactic toward achieving its ideological goals.

Ahmad Nurwakhid, deputy for prevention at the National Counter-Terrorism Agency said JI members were able to infiltrate government institutions and mainstream Islamic groups because of their remarkable ability to blend in.