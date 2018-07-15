Jho Low uses same name on non-Malaysian passport: Immigration chief

SEPANG (BERNAMA) - Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low, is believed to be using the same name on the Saint Kitts and Nevis passport which he possesses, said Immigration Director-General Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali on Saturday (July 14).

"We find that he is still using the same name (Low Taek Jho) on the passport," he said. He added that it was an offence for a Malaysian national to have two passports.

"In this country, we don't practise dual citizenship, every citizen must have one nationality and one Malaysian passport," he told the media after witnessing the pre-departure of hajj pilgrims by the Malaysian Immigration Department and the Saudi Arabian authorities, on Saturday.

He said Jho Low's Malaysian passport has also been cancelled by the Immigration Department on June 15 at the request of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) with regard to their investigation on the 1MDB scandal.