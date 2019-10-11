Jho Low unlikely to be in US, says Malaysian police chief

GEORGE TOWN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's police chief has said fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, is highly unlikely to be in the United States.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, in dismissing a claim by New York-based entertainment portal Page Six that Low was spotted at a dinner party in Hollywood, said: "It is highly unlikely that Jho Low is in Los Angeles now, as their border checks are very strict.

"Logically, the border controls in America, be it land, air or sea are very, very tight.

"I would not expect Jho Low to be able to sneak his way into the United States.

"If that happens under the noses of the American authorities, it would be very embarrassing.

"But I'm pretty sure he is not there, " he told a press conference after the 72th Marine Police Day celebration at the marine police base in Batu Uban on Thursday (Oct 10).

Tan Sri Abdul said police knew the whereabouts of Low and were determined to bring him back by the end of the year.

"We are working hand-in-hand with the police in the country where Low is hiding. It is premature now to say which country it is.

"I am negotiating with them and have set a target, which is to bring Low back by the end of this year.

"He deserves to be tried here," he added.

Low is wanted in connection with investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandal.