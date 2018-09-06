Jho Low tried contacting me to help resolve 1MDB-related issues: Daim Zainuddin

KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA) - Tun Daim Zainuddin has revealed that Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho had attempted to contact him several times to help resolve issues relating to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

The chairman of the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) said Mr Low, also known as Jho Low, had telephoned him even before he went to China in July.

"When Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad wanted to send me to China, Jho Low contacted him, he wanted to talk to me but I turned him down, he called but I told him to speak to my representative.

"He (Jho Low) said he could assist (on matters relating to 1MDB) (but) before this I have said in the first media conference with the CEP, that if he is not guilty, he should return, that night he called me," he said in an exclusive interview on Soal Rakyat aired over TV3 on Thursday (Sept 5) night.

The one-hour programme was conducted by Tan Sri Johan Jaafar with Mustapha Kamil Mohd Janor as the moderator.

Tun Daim said that since the Pakatan Harapan government took over the administration of the country, those involved in the 1MDB scandal were willing to become witnesses to explain what actually transpired.

"Jho Low is certainly the mastermind, we have yet to complete the investigation but we receive new evidence every day which is shocking. Jho Low in involved for the link with Abu Dhabi, link with (Saudi) Arabia, America, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Switzerland.

"The whole world knows, CNN, BBC, Chinese news (media) know, even Africa knows. But here, even in Parliament one cannot speak, no transparency, what is the point of bluffing because the truth will emerge later, want to cover up with the hope that if they (Barisan Nasional) win (in the 14th General Election), it can be covered up," he said.

Meanwhile, replying to a question whether he conspired to bring down Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as claimed by certain parties, Tun Daim said: "I am already old, don't even have a party...Umno sacked me, we are not involved with other people's party, the people do not know that Anwar and I are old friends."

He expressed confidence that Mr Anwar will take over the top administration as planned.

"He (Anwar) has his own strength the dissatisfied group is only looking for capital to create a story that there is purportedly a conspiracy and (they) are looking for influence using the issue (that there is purportedly an effort to bring down Anwar)," he added.