Jho Low dismisses Wall Street Journal report that he's living 'freely' in China

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, has dismissed a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report claiming he was living "freely" in China, alleging that the article was "planted there by the Mahathir regime".

In a statement issued through his attorneys on Friday (Aug 17), Low's spokesman accused Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and WSJ of working towards a common goal.

"The Wall Street Journal reporters have a book coming out next month that they are trying to sell, while Dr Mahathir is intent on advancing his own corrupt political agenda by assigning guilt without any form of legal process. So much for the rule of law," said the spokesman.

The WSJ had earlier published an article saying Malaysian officials believed China had been harbouring Low between June and July this year.

The spokesman said: "For the Wall Street Journal, it is a gross breach of journalistic ethics.

"There is a clear conflict of interest in allowing reporters with a financial interest in a particular narrative to report on these matters.

"Any facts that get in the way of the themes of their upcoming book are ignored, while any source - no matter how self-interested - who advances their storyline is believed."

The spokesman added that the WSJ had passed judgment before any evidence had been produced in courts.

"It is little wonder Mr Low believes there is no jurisdiction where he can get a fair hearing in this matter."

"To reiterate: Mr. Low will not submit to any jurisdiction where guilt has been predetermined by politics and self-interest overrules legal process," said the spokesman.