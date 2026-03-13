JB streets blossom in pink and white with sakura-like charm

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Rows of pink tacoma and Sakura Malaysia trees in full bloom near Hospital Sultanah Aminah in Johor Bahru.

JOHOR BAHRU - Streets in Johor Bahru have taken on a sakura-like charm as pink and white blooms make road users feel as if they are overseas.

Nurse L. Prema, 41, said that the flowers are beautiful and pleasant to look at while driving along Jalan Tebrau.

“It is a beautiful sight when the trees along the road come into full bloom.

“It feels as if I am in Japan, because the pink flowers remind me of the sakura,” she said.

Student Lee Shu Xuan, 21, said that the sight of the blossoms lifts her mood, especially when the petals cover the ground like a pink carpet.

“I get really excited when I see the flowers. It is even more special because they are pink and white, which are my favourite colours,” she said.

Ms Lee said the authorities should plant more such trees side by side rather than leaving large gaps, because it is aesthetically pleasing when they bloom together in a row.

Trader Rahmat Abdul Qayyum, 31, said it was the first time he had seen the trees near his stall, Taman Desa Tebrau, in full bloom.

“I like how they brighten up and add colour to the road. I also noticed many customers stopping to take photos of the blooms.

“I was actually surprised by the full blooms as I did not realise that there were many of these trees in areas like Taman Desa Tebrau, Taman Mount Austin and Taman Pelangi Indah,” he said.

University Teknologi Malaysia landscape architect Mohd Suhaizan Shamsuddin said two flowering tree species are commonly found in the country.

“Tabebuia penthaphylla (pink tacoma) and Tabebuia rosea (Sakura Malaysia) both bear different coloured flowers, which are white and pink.

“In some locations, trees are deliberately planted to bloom between March and July, offering beautiful scenes whether seen from a bird’s-eye view or up close,” he said.

He added that the flowers have environmental benefits, such as absorbing carbon dioxide and providing a moderately significant cooling effect.

“The trees are relatively easy to maintain, but during the blooming season, fallen petals can create an unsightly view after two to three days,” he said.

Mr Suhaizan added that while the species differ, their characters are similar in that the whole tree blooms. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK