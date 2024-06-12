JB-S’pore RTS Link project reports steady progress, nears 80% completion

JOHOR BARU - The construction of the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project between Johor Bahru and Singapore is progressing as scheduled, reaching 77.61 per cent completion as of May 31.

Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) said that the maintenance depot, a key part of the railway infrastructure located in Wadi Hana, has achieved 82.14 per cent progress and is set for system installation by the end of the year.

“Currently, the track level floor, architectural, mechanical, and electrical works, as well as external works, are progressing well.

“The platform for Bukit Chagar Station will be ready for system access by the end of the year, with current progress at 71.16 per cent following the completion of U-shell beams above the KTMB tracks,” it said in a statement on June 11.

MRT Corp added that the current focus is on constructing the station floors.

“All pier columns along Jalan Tun Abdul Razak and Jalan Ismail Sultan have been installed.

“With more than half of the guideway spans connecting the pier columns along the alignment completed, progress now stands at 65 per cent and is on track for completion by the end of the year.

“Meanwhile, all marine pier columns have been erected and installation works for the guideway spans connecting the columns are underway.

“This brings the progress of overall construction of the marine section to 74.76 per cent, and we anticipate full completion by the end of November 2024.

“Construction of the marine section includes a navigation channel between designated piers, measuring 75 metres wide and 25 metres high, to allow boats and barges to pass through.

“With all areas progressing as planned, the operator of the RTS Link, RTS Operations Systems Pte Ltd (RTSO), will have access by the end of this year to carry out system installation works,” it added.

The RTS Link is a 4km light rail transit shuttle service between Bukit Chagar Station in Johor Bahru and Woodlands North Station in Singapore.

The link has a capacity of 10,000 passengers per hour per direction and is expected to relieve congestion at the Johor-Malaysia Causeway, currently the world’s busiest border crossing.

The Malaysian portion of infrastructure works, which includes the construction of the station, depot, and 2.7km of land and marine viaducts, is being handled by MRT Corp subsidiary Malaysia Rapid Transit System Sdn Bhd, as the Malaysian Infrastructure Company (InfraCo).

"Since construction began, MRT Corp, alongside related federal and state government agencies, has ensured regular updates on the RTS Link project, underscoring our commitment to transparency and keeping the public well-informed about the progress and milestones of this crucial infrastructure project," it said.