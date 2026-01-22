JB prepares for influx of Singaporean shoppers ahead of Chinese New Year

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

JOHOR BAHRU – Businesses in Johor Bahru are gearing up for an influx of shoppers from Singapore ahead of Chinese New Year.

They say the number of customers have risen gradually in recent weeks, with a sharper increase in sales expected.

Hamper store owner Loo Chok Nan said he began getting Chinese New Year orders from Malaysian and Singaporean buyers about two weeks ago.

“We would normally deliver the orders as soon as they have been wrapped and packed, so that we have enough room to pack more upcoming orders.

“So far, we have delivered at least 300 hampers, including to customers in Singapore, and we expect the number to go up, especially in the two weeks before the festival,” he said.

Mr Loo said he receives an average of 10,000 orders for Chinese New Year every year.

“We hope to achieve a similar figure this year, but it is not easy to predict as there have been more shops offering hampers over the years.”

Echoing a similar view was nursery owner Ng Kok Yeo, who said he began seeing an increase in customers earlier in January.

“Chinese New Year shoppers from Singapore came early this time. We already began delivering plants about two weeks ago.

“Normally, more people start buying plants about a week or two before the festival as they want them to remain fresh.

“Long-lasting plants such as bamboo are normally purchased earlier,” he said.

He said other popular plants for Chinese New Year include cherry blossoms, chrysanthemums and orchids.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Association of Hotels (Johor chapter) chairman Ivan Teo said hotels are expecting to see a surge in bookings by the end of January.

“It is a bit quieter this year. So far, we have not seen any spike in visitors, even tourists from China who typically visit during the festival.

“We expect to have a better idea by the end of this month and, hopefully, the Visit Johor and Malaysia campaigns can help attract more visitors,” he said.

Chinese New Year falls on Feb 17 in 2026. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK