JB police seeking public’s help on child dangerously crossing busy road

JOHOR BAHRU: Police in Johor Bahru are urging members of the public to come forward to assist in their investigation if they have information regarding a case involving a young child believed to have crossed a busy road dangerously.

Johor Bahru South police chief Raub Selamat said the incident is believed to have occurred at Jalan Tun Razak Susur 5 towards Jalan Datin Halimah at 6.18am on Jan 14.

He said this was based on dashcam footage from a vehicle at the scene, which has since gone viral on social media.

He said in a statement on Jan 17: “We have yet to receive any police reports regarding the incident.

“I appeal to the public who may know or have information about the child to come forward to the nearest police station or contact us to assist with the investigation and further action.”

Mr Raub stressed that crossing the road in a dangerous manner carries significant risks and can lead to serious accidents, endangering not only the child’s life, but also other road users.

“I advise parents and guardians to always pay close attention and supervise the movements of children, especially in busy and high-risk road areas,” he said.

Earlier, police detected a 34-second video uploaded through the Facebook account Update & Info, showing a child believed to have wandered away from a guardian’s supervision and crossed the road dangerously. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK