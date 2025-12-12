JB hit with flash floods after heavy downpour
JOHOR BAHRU - A heavy downpour, which started at around 3.30pm on Dec 12, resulted in flash floods in various parts of Johor Bahru.
The rain also led to the collapse of a stage that was set up for the launch of a major event at Dataran Bandaraya on the night of Dec 12.
A video of the collapsed stage at 4pm made the rounds on social media.
Traffic also came to a standstill at Danga Bay, Jalan Skudai, heading to the city centre after a tree was uprooted, as seen in posts shared on several social media pages.
Other areas hit by flash floods included Taman Nong Chik and Jalan Kolam Ayer. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK