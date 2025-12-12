Straitstimes.com header logo

JB hit with flash floods after heavy downpour

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

A heavy downpour on Dec 12 resulted in flash floods in various parts of Johor Bahru, and led to the collapse of a stage set up for an event.

A heavy downpour on Dec 12 resulted in flash floods in various parts of Johor Bahru, and led to the collapse of a stage set up for an event.

PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Follow topic:

JOHOR BAHRU - A heavy downpour, which started at around 3.30pm on Dec 12, resulted in flash floods in various parts of Johor Bahru.

The rain also led to the collapse of a stage that was set up for the launch of a major event at Dataran Bandaraya on the night of Dec 12.

A video of the collapsed stage at 4pm made the rounds on social media.

Traffic also came to a standstill at Danga Bay, Jalan Skudai, heading to the city centre after a tree was uprooted, as seen in posts shared on several social media pages.

Other areas hit by flash floods included Taman Nong Chik and Jalan Kolam Ayer. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Rising forest loss puts Kalimantan at higher disaster risk
Indonesian floods were 'extinction level' for rare orang utans
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.