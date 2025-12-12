JB hit with flash floods after heavy downpour

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

A heavy downpour on Dec 12 resulted in flash floods in various parts of Johor Bahru, and led to the collapse of a stage set up for an event.

The rain also led to the collapse of a stage that was set up for the launch of a major event at Dataran Bandaraya on the night of Dec 12.

A video of the collapsed stage at 4pm made the rounds on social media.

Traffic also came to a standstill at Danga Bay, Jalan Skudai, heading to the city centre after a tree was uprooted, as seen in posts shared on several social media pages.

Other areas hit by flash floods included Taman Nong Chik and Jalan Kolam Ayer. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK