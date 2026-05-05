Around 30 taxis based at Larkin Sentral in Johor Bahru are nearing their age limit.

– A 2013 Toyota Innova has been a reliable companion for cross-border taxi operator Balakumaran Kalipan. He has kept it in good condition, with the air-conditioning well-charged to cool the cabin during heavy congestion at the Johor-Singapore Causeway.

But he will soon have to say goodbye to his car.

Under new regulations by Singapore’s and Malaysia’s transport ministries, only vehicles within 10 years of their manufacture date can provide cross-border services. This is stricter than Malaysia’s current 15-year limit for taxis and e-hailing vehicles.

The move spells the end for some older cars, many of which show signs of wear, such as faded exteriors and dented bumpers, with some sporting personalised decals and sport rims.

Drivers The Straits Times spoke to said that while the move may phase out ageing taxis, it is necessary to stay competitive against illegal cross-border operators offering more luxurious vehicles at cheaper prices.

“If you want to test my car, I can assure you it’s as good as a new one,” said Mr Balakumaran, 46, originally from Penang.

“But perhaps this is one way to ensure that the taxis used for cross-border services are up to date... and hopefully remove illegal private-hire operators so that passengers will take taxis again,” he added.

Mr Balakumaran plans to switch to either a new Perodua Alza seven-seater MPV or a Toyota Alphard luxury MPV. But there is no hurry to part with his 13-year-old car, at least not for now.

Older taxis get reprieve

One silver lining is a caveat in the new rules that has bought more time for owners of older taxis, such as Mr Balakumaran’s Innova, which is due to be retired from taxi service by 2028.

In a statement on April 30, both ministries explained that licensed taxis enrolled under the cross-border scheme before April 1, 2026, “will be allowed for use until the vehicle reaches 15 years of age”.

This is in line with Malaysia’s existing taxi laws implemented since 2023, which allow taxis and private-hire vehicles to operate for up to 15 years.

At Larkin Sentral bus and taxi terminal in Johor Bahru, taxi drivers said about 30 taxis based there are nearing retirement. They would either be sent to the scrapyard or kept for private use.

Cabbie Balakumaran Kalipan's 2013 Toyota Innova has roughly two years left before it is no longer allowed to provide cross-border services. ST PHOTO: HARITH MUSTAFFA

Many of these are seven-seater MPVs, including 2011 to 2014 Toyota Innova models and 2013 to 2014 Proton Exora units.

Mr Mohd Suhaimi Saidi, chairman of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Cross-Border Taxi Association, said some of these cars have between two and three years left before their permits expire.

The majority of Johor Bahru’s 200-strong cross-border taxi fleet are made up of cars launched between 2014 and 2016. Most are MPVs such as the Perodua Alza and Toyota Innova, or the 2015 Nissan Almera sedan.

“It’s definitely a sigh of relief for our drivers when Singapore’s Land Transport Authority allows us to use our cars for up to 15 years for cross-border transport,” Mr Suhaimi told ST.

He explained that the new 10-year age limit on cars will affect only new taxi licence applicants under the scheme.

Competing with illegal operators

The new rules also allow licensed taxis from both sides of the Causeway to drop off passengers anywhere in Singapore and in Johor Bahru.

Previously, the taxis were restricted to designated pick-up and drop-off points after crossing the border. By allowing door-to-door drop-offs, this could shorten travel time and improve convenience for consumers from both countries.

Taxi drivers who spoke to ST said they are willing to comply with the 10-year age limit on cars and recognised the need to compete on a par with illegal cross-border transport operators.

They alleged that these illegal drivers, known locally as “Pak Wanca”, provide door-to-door services and operate higher-end MPVs at lower fares than official taxis. The taxi drivers said such operators undercut fares and reduce their earnings.

To compete with the private transport operators, Mr Suhaimi said, 100 additional vehicles – part of the increased quota of 300 taxis on each side of the causeway – will be larger “six- to seven-seater premium cars”, which are currently undergoing approval by Malaysia’s Land Public Transport Agency.

Cross-border taxi driver Muhd Amir noted that the fixed fares – starting from RM240 (S$78) for a four-seater taxi – are much welcomed. However, he lamented that it is a far cry from the low prices offered by illegal operators, which can go as low as $30 per person.

Offering newer and more comfortable cars may justify the price gap, he noted.

Meanwhile, Mr Jamaludin Mata, a taxi driver who owns a 2013 Toyota Innova, said it is a pity to see old but reliable cars being phased out. But with door-to-door services now allowed for taxis, comfort has become an added advantage.

“Not that there is a problem with the Innova. I really like driving it as it is reliable,” he said. “But if I need to buy a new one, I’m up for it because to serve customers, especially those in Singapore, we need to have our cars up to date.”

As for Mr Amir, his eight-year-old Perodua Alza has seven years left on its permit. Any replacement vehicle must comply with the 10-year age cap.

He jokingly compared the situation to Singapore’s Certificate of Entitlement system, where cars need to be renewed for use after every 10 years.

“We’re kind of becoming like Singapore. Not entirely, but getting there,” he said.