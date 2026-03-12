JB cops nab suspect over foreign woman’s murder

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The victim is believed to have been killed at a hotel in Taman Maju Jaya in Johor Bahru on March 11.

JOHOR BAHRU - Johor police have arrested a 19-year-old suspect over with the murder of a female foreign national at a budget hotel in Taman Maju Jaya.

Johor deputy police chief Deputy Comm Hoo Chuan Huat said the suspect, a foreigner, was detained at a condominium here at around 8pm on March 11, less than 24 hours after the crime as committed.

“Several items were seized, including a brown T-shirt, blue jeans, a black cap, a pair of black rubber shoes, a CCTV hard drive and two mobile phones.

“A background check revealed that the suspect had no prior criminal record, He also tested negative for drugs,” he said on March 12.

Mr Hoo added the suspect was remanded for seven days until March 18 and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He also urged those with information on criminal activities to contact the Johor police hotline at +6019-2792 095.

The victim, believed to be a sex worker, was found dead in a hotel room with multiple stab wounds on her body on March 11. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK