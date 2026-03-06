JB commuters, some heading to Singapore, fume over crowded buses and long wait times

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

JOHOR BAHRU - Commuters in Johor Bahru are calling for an increase in public transport service frequency as they grapple with chronic overcrowding and lengthy wait times.

The surge in passengers, particularly those commuting to Singapore via Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex, has left many locals struggling to secure a spot on board buses.

Student C. Keshav Henrik, 20, who takes two buses from his home in the suburb of Permas Jaya to reach Maktab Sultan Abu Bakar, said the 5.30am rush was particularly gruelling.

“The buses are often overcrowded, especially as many working in Singapore also use them to get to BSI,” he said.

“There were times when the buses passed me without stopping, likely because they were already packed.

“When this happens, I have to wait another 20 minutes for the next bus, a delay that sometimes makes me late for class.”

He said despite its shortcomings, he was grateful for the public transport system as it was cheap and punctual.

“The ride from my house to JB Sentral costs around RM2 (S$0.65). There is a bus every 20 minutes and you can even check the arrival times on Google Maps.

“The long waits are mainly due to overcrowding,” he said.

Mr Keshav suggested a two-tier bus system to address overcrowding: one dedicated to Singapore-bound commuters and another for locals travelling to schools, hospitals and workplaces within the city.

The call for improvements is echoed by 72-year-old lorry driver Ng Cheng Hea, who opts for the bus on weekends to avoid the city’s parking woes.

“I usually have to wait about half an hour for the bus and sometimes, even more than an hour.”

Ng urged the government to instal digital screens at but stops to display real-time arrival data.

“Passengers should not be left waiting for buses that might never arrive.

“Action should also be taken against drivers who do not perform their duties properly.”

Capacity issues extend to the rail network as well.

Student Airis Syafiqa Muhd Reduan, 19, said she would often be forced onto the bus when train tickets sold out.

“Electric train service tickets from my hometown in Kulai to the college in Seremban, Negri Sembilan, sell out quickly because the service is limited in frequency and capacity.

“I once waited for two hours due to a train delay; it was exhausting,” she said.

Ms Airis believes that increasing train frequency will not only reduce the burden on the rail system but also ease the spillover of passengers onto an already overstretched bus network. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK