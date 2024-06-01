JB checkpoint’s new QR code system running smoothly

JOHOR BAHRU - Some motorcyclists and bus passengers have started using the new QR code method to clear Malaysian immigration at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) at the Second Link in Johor Bahru.

Checks at the complex on June 1 found that the majority of bus passengers were opting to use the dedicated lanes for the new system, despite still having access to the e-gates, MBike and manual lanes.

At the motorcycle lanes, immigration clearance via the new system appears to be running smoothly, with some minor issues noted regarding the sensitivity of the sensors.

The QR code scanner at the KSAB can also be used for the MBike system, currently utilised to give immigration clearance for motorcyclists at the two land checkpoints with Singapore.

Several officers from the Immigration Department, along with the vendor for the MySejahtera mobile app, were seen guiding users as they tested out the new system.

The trial run at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) complex is expected to be operational by June 1.

The Immigration Department has assured the public that it will keep them informed of updates.

On May 27, Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof announced the three-month proof-of-concept (POC) implementation starting June 1, stating that the system is currently applicable only to Malaysians travelling by motorcycle and bus.

At the KSAB, there are six dedicated lanes for bus passengers wanting to try the QR code system and 10 for motorcyclists.

At BSI, a total of 20 QR code scanners are available for bus users.

During the POC period, which is expected to end on Aug 31, travellers can opt to clear immigration as they normally do through manual counters, e-gates, and MBike lanes. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK