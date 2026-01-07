JB businesses with ground-floor units must now install at least 3 CCTVs as part of safety push

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

JOHOR BAHRU – It is now mandatory for ground-floor commercial premises within the purview of the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) to install no fewer than three CCTV cameras for safety.

Johor Bahru Mayor Mohd Haffiz Ahmad said it was a new licensing requirement to keep the city safe.

“All premises must have at least three units, two installed at the front, covering the five-foot way and one at the rear or back door,” he said while chairing the council’s monthly full board meeting.

Datuk Mohd Haffiz said MBJB was the first local authority to implement such a rule and had started notifying business owners.

The mayor said the move was part of the council’s efforts to enhance surveillance.

He added that to renew their licence , business owners must submit CCTV images with a recent date as proof of compliance, even if the licence was issued in 2025 , while new applicants must install CCTV cameras within 90 days of licence approval.

Licence holders are also completely responsible for the installation, maintenance and operation of the CCTV cameras.

“Equipment such as network video recorders and display monitors must be placed within the premises and monitored by the business owner,” said Mr Mohd Haffiz.

However, the council reserves the right to review CCTV recordings, with police cooperation, for enforcement and public safety, he added.

A functional CCTV system can help deter crime, support investigations and reduce the number of security staff needed in high-risk or vast areas.

Mr Mohd Haffiz said the move was aligned with the Johor Smart City agenda and goal for a secure urban environment. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK