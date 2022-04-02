JB businesses welcome back customers from Singapore and hope numbers will increase in coming weeks

JOHOR BARU - For years, visitors from Singapore had flocked to the Pasar Karat bazaar in Johor Baru's city centre. But the Covid-19 pandemic and Malaysia's movement control orders dimmed the lights at the night market.

On Friday (April 1), the shoppers returned, amid a lifting of restrictions that allowed fully vaccinated people to travel freely between Singapore and Malaysia.

Ms Shakilah Gobie, who runs a henna stall at the flea market, said the bazaar was the most crowded it had been in about two years.

Speaking to The Sunday Times (ST) on Friday night, the 40-year-old Malaysian, who has been running the stall for about 10 years, said: "About 99 per cent of our customers are from Singapore. Even when we were able to open in November last year, sales remained bad.

"You can now feel the difference, and it's nice to have the crowds back.

"All of us working in stalls, malls and hotels in Johor Baru are very happy now that the borders are open... When I saw images of people crossing the border (at midnight on Thursday), it was very touching and there were tears rolling down my eyes."

The cap on overland travellers has been removed, and fully vaccinated land travellers from Singapore now do not need pre-departure or on-arrival tests.

But they have to download the MySejahtera tracking app.

Mr Joseph Lim, 34, is a third-generation owner of family-run business Hiap Joo Bakery and Biscuit Factory, which is just across the Causeway.

The charcoal oven churns out batches of traditional banana cake.

Mr Lim said that after opening the bakery at 7.30am on Friday, he had 10 customers from Singapore.

Said Mr Lim: "The past two years have been difficult for us. During the first movement control order, we were closed for two months. After we reopened, we only had a few locals coming in and it was quite difficult.

"We decided to export some of our products, which was a bonus for us, and we were able to increase our business, but only by a bit."

But the reopening of borders has the business, which has been around since 1919, gearing up for higher sales.

"Since the announcement of border reopening, we have prepared by getting more ingredients.

"For example, we increased the number of bananas we bought by about 10 to 20 per cent," said Mr Lim.