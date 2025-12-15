JB business owners expect influx of S’poreans in last 2 weekends of 2025

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Johor businesses say that the year-end period has always been a busy time for them and they anticipate no less foot traffic in 2025.

JOHOR BAHRU - For businesses in Johor Bahru, shopping crowds from Singapore have yet to trickle in, but this is more due to the rainy weather than the stronger ringgit .

They expect to see more shoppers, especially during the last two weekends of the year.

The year-end period, they say, has always been a busy time for local businesses and they anticipate no less foot traffic in 2025 .

Johor Bahru Small Businesses Association chairman Tey Tian Hwang said the influx of visitors from Singapore is expected this weekend.

“We have yet to see an increase in the number of visitors from across the Causeway, and I believe this is mainly due to the rainy and gloomy weather,” he said.

“While the stronger ringgit may have some effect, I believe the weather plays a more significant and decisive role.

“However, regardless of the weather or currency exchange, we are likely to still see more crowds from Singapore soon as they are used to shopping and holidaying here, especially at this time of the year.”

Mr Tey said that while the ringgit has strengthened, the value of the Singapore dollar is still more than three times higher.

“So, it will not really be much of an issue as they can still enjoy cheaper prices for goods and services here,” he said.

Echoing a similar sentiment is Johor Baru Bazaar Karat Development and Welfare Association president Fuad Rahmat.

“The rainy spell has dampened business here but once it clears up, we should be able to see large crowds.

“The stronger ringgit did not really affect sales for my members, and we should be able to see the usual year-end spike in visitors, including from Singapore, if the weather improves.”

He added that the recent launch of the Electric Train Service between Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur is also expected to draw more people here.

Johor Indian Muslim Entrepreneurs Association secretary-general Hussein Ibrahim said concerns over floods and heavy traffic also affect visitor numbers.

“The stronger ringgit did not affect the way Singaporeans spend their money but it has affected the spending of locals working in the island republic,” he said.

“Some seem to be more careful with their spending since their earnings have dropped slightly.”

Mr Uzaidi Udanis, founder of Inbound Matters, said a stronger ringgit makes Malaysia slightly more expensive for international tourists.

“But we should view this positively as it helps stabilise operating costs since we import a lot of products, allowing operators to better manage expenses, improve service quality, and invest in product enhancement,” he said.

Uzaidi added that in medium to long term, tourists choose destinations based on overall value and not exchange rates alone.

“This is a good opportunity for Malaysia to shift from competing on price to competing on quality and unique experiences in view of Visit Malaysia Year 2026,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK