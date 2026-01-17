Javan hawk-eagle under pressure as forests in Indonesia disappear

A male Javan hawk-eagle, Raja Dirgantara, was cared for since September 2025 and required intensive rehabilitation to regain basic survival skills like feeding and hunting.

JAKARTA – The iconic raptor, the Javan hawk-eagle (Nisaetus bartelsi), is facing mounting risks from habitat degradation that threatens its remaining populations, according to recent findings, as forest loss and land conversion continue across parts of Java.

Animal development regulation expert Dwi Listyorini from Batu, East Java, said the impact of habitat loss is evident in the changing landscape around her hometown over the past decades. Forested areas surrounding Mount Arjuno and Mount Panderman, once dominated by dense vegetation, have been converted into villas, recreation parks and agricultural land.