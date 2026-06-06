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Java needs seawall, mangrove restoration to protect northern coast

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Northern Java currently faces a serious threat of coastal abrasion, tidal floods and land subsidence.

Northern Java currently faces a serious threat of coastal abrasion, tidal floods and land subsidence.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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BOGOR, West Java - The Environmental Ministry is pushing for a hybrid coastal defence along the northern Java coast, consisting of estuary protection, groundwater control, tight spatial planning and mangrove restoration.

Northern Java currently faces a serious threat of coastal abrasion, tidal floods and land subsidence. Although the construction of a giant seawall has value in protecting economic activities along the coast, the concrete structure is not the sole solution, Environmental Minister Jumhur Hidayat said on June 2.

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