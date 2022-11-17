Myanmar to release 700 prisoners, including 4 foreigners: Official

YANGON - Myanmar’s junta said on Thursday it will release 700 prisoners, including four foreigners, under an amnesty.

They will be freed to mark National Day, a senior official told AFP.

An earlier report by Myanmar Now, an independent news outlet, said 6,000 prisoners were to be released.

The four foreigners to be released include Australian economist Sean Turnell, former British envoy Vicky Bowman and Japanese documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota.

Bowman, who served as ambassador from 2002 to 2006, was detained with her husband in August for failing to declare she was living at an address different from the one listed on her foreigner’s registration certificate.

They were later jailed for one year. Her husband, prominent artist Htein Lin, will also be released, the official said.

Turnell was working as an adviser to Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi when he was detained shortly after the coup in February last year.

In September, he and Suu Kyi were convicted by a closed junta court of breaching the official secrets act and jailed for three years each.

Kubota had been jailed in Myanmar on charges of sedition and violating immigration and other laws earlier this year.

He was arrested in July at a protest in Myanmar’s main city of Yangon.

Last month, he was sentenced to a total of 10 years.

Families gathered outside Insein prison in Yangon ahead of the expected announcement, an AFP reporter said. AFP, REUTERS