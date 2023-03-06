Japanese boost for Malaysian durians a boon for Singapore fans

Malaysia is home to close to 90,000ha of durian farms. With Pahang widely considered the durian mecca of Malaysia. ST PHOTO: SHANNON TEOH
Shannon Teoh
Malaysia Bureau Chief
KUALA LUMPUR - The days of durian lovers’ wallets being at the mercy of weather gods could soon be over. One of Malaysia’s largest planters is partnering a top Japanese agritech firm to not only expand its acreage, but also to boost yields, quality and efficiency.

PLS Plantations will have a 51-per-cent stake in the joint venture with MYFARM Inc backed by the likes of SB Technology (previously known as Softbank), DCM Holdings and Tsumura & Co, in the RM210 million (S$63.2 million) deal - the largest Japanese investment in durians.

