Japan PM Kishida agrees defence deal with Thailand

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - The leaders of Japan and Thailand announced a new defence agreement on Monday (May 2) as well as plans to upgrade their economic relations, as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wrapped up the last leg of a three-nation tour of South-east Asia.

The agreement would facilitate the transfer of defence hardware and technology from Japan to Thailand, which has one of the region's biggest and most equipped armies and a long history of ties with the United States military. Further details of the deal were not disclosed.

"This will help improve national defence and support investment from Japan in this activity which is an important goal for Thailand," Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha said in a joint statement read alongside Kishida.

Prayut said he discussed improvements in supply chains and the drafting of a five-year economic partnership with Japan, Thailand's biggest investor.

South-east Asia has for decades been an important region for Japan, hosting some of its biggest names in industry, from infrastructure, engineering and industrial zones to the manufacturing of vehicles and electronics.

The region remains a battleground between the United States, Japan's close ally, and rival China, South-east Asia's biggest trade partner. On his three-day trip Kishida also visited Vietnam and Indonesia, where Japanese firms maintain a large presence.

As the leader of Asia's sole member of the Group of Seven (G7), Kishida discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine during his trip to the region, where only one nation - Singapore - has joined sanctions against Moscow. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

Nine South-east Asian countries backed a United Nations resolution in March condemning the invasion, however, and Kishida thanked Prayut for Thailand's support.

"I agreed with Prime Minister Prayut that in any region the violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity, or unilateral changes to the status quo with force, should not be tolerated," he said.

Noriyuki Shikata, Japan's Cabinet Secretary for Public Affairs, earlier on Monday told reporters that Tokyo would be extending a 50 billion yen (S$532.50 million) loan to support Thailand's Covid-19 mitigation efforts.