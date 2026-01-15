Japan, Philippines sign new security pacts as regional tensions rise

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

MANILA - The Philippines and Japan signed two defence pacts on Jan 15, including a deal allowing their forces to exchange supplies and services, with both countries seeking to strengthen security cooperation in response to rising regional tensions.

The Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement, designed to enable the swift provision of supplies and services between their militaries, comes months after a landmark Reciprocal Access Agreement between two of Washington’s closest Asian allies took effect.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi signed the deals in Manila during a nine-day Middle East and Asia tour, with stops in Israel, the Palestinian territories, Qatar and India, reflecting Tokyo’s growing strategic footprint.

Mr Motegi and his Philippine counterpart Theresa Lazaro, also announced a US$6 million (S$7.73 million) Official Security Assistance from Tokyo to fund the building of facilities to house rigid-hulled inflatable boats donated by Japan to boost Manila’s naval capabilities.

Japan has voiced concerns about rising maritime tensions in East Asia, opposing any unilateral attempt to change the status quo and backing Philippine maritime security as part of a broader trilateral framework with the United States.

“The Secretary and I also confirmed the importance of the Japan, Philippines, US trilateral cooperation in the face of an increasingly severe strategic environment,” Mr Motegi said in a joint press conference with Ms Lazaro.

Japan has supported the 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague rejecting China’s expansive South China Sea claims , a decision Beijing has rejected.

Ms Lazaro said both nations recognise the value of promoting the rule of law, including the freedom of navigation and overflight, adding that Japan remained a vital strategic partner.

Mr Motegi’s visit comes as the Philippines takes over the chair of the Association of South-east Asian Nations, and as tensions rise in the Taiwan Strait.

Japan has warned that peace and stability around Taiwan are vital to global security, and remarks by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in November that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger Japanese military action drew a furious response from Beijing, including a travel boycott and an export ban on dual-use items .

China claims sovereignty over Taiwan, which sits just over 100km from Japanese territory, and has not ruled out using force to take control of the island.

Taiwan rejects Beijing’s claim and says only Taiwan’s people can decide their future.

Japan has embarked on a historic military build-up to counter Beijing’s growing might and assertiveness in the region. REUTERS