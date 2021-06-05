Japan may supply Covid-19 vaccines to Vietnam this month: Report

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - Japan is planning to provide Covid-19 vaccines to Vietnam in response to a request from the South-east Asian nation, public broadcaster NHK reported Saturday (June 5), without attribution.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's administration aims to dispatch the vaccines as soon as this month, the report said, adding that the provision would be made outside the Covax initiative, the World Health Organisation-backed effort to buy and distribute vaccines to low- and middle-income nations.

The move comes as Japan on Friday delivered about 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to Taiwan at the risk of upsetting China's government.

Japan has sufficient supplies to cover its own population and on Wednesday hosted a summit aimed at accelerating global vaccination efforts.

Vietnam's government seeks to buy 150 million doses this year for 75 per cent of the population, and has so far secured more than 80 per cent of that target. The nation is facing a lack of vaccines as outbreaks hit key manufacturing hubs.

Japan's infections have come down steadily since the government extended a state of emergency for major cities including Tokyo.

New cases fell to 2,595 on Friday from the latest peak of 7,236 in early May, according to NHK. Japan's vaccine rollout is picking up pace with the seven-day average of doses quadrupling in just two weeks.