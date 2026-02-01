Jakartans battle flood waters to reach workplaces

– When flood water submerged streets across the neighbourhood of Kemang in South Jakarta in mid-January, 31-year-old Dyas turned to a rubber boat provided by rescuers to reach her workplace in the nearby Blok M business district.

On normal days, it only takes up to 30 minutes for Ms Dyas to travel to her office at Blok M. But when her flood-prone neighbourhood is deluged by waters that can reach up to 85cm in depth, the travel time can stretch to four hours.