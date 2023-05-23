Jakarta to Bandung in one hour: Indonesia’s new high-speed train completes first trial run

JAKARTA - Indonesia’s first high-speed train linking capital Jakarta and Bandung – the country’s fourth-most populous city – completed a trial run at 180kmh on Monday, reaching its destination in just an hour.

The first of a series of comprehensive trials that will see rail speed gradually rise to 385kmh in coming weeks, Monday’s train ride already more than halved the typical 2½ car journey between the two cities.

The duration of the journey by rail will be further reduced to about 40 minutes once the train starts running at its maximum speed. The start of commercial operations is slated for August.

Construction of the 142km-long railway project began in 2016. It forms part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative and makes Indonesia the first South-east Asian nation to have a high-speed railway.

Monday’s comprehensive trial run used an inspection train. It involved inspection of the performance of track structure, vibration, traction power supply, communication and signalling works, and other systems. They all displayed good performance.

The Straits Times, Jakarta-based KompasTV and Xinhua News Agency were invited to be on board the inspection train. The maximum technical speed is said to be 385kmh, and the final trial runs within three weeks’ time are expected to achieve it.

Japan’s Maglev bullet trains have clocked speeds of up to 603kmh. France’s TGV trains follow at 574.8kmh and Shanghai Maglev comes third, hitting speeds of 460kmh.

Italy’s Frecciargento trains reach a maximum speed of 300kmh.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo plans to launch the commercial operations of the train on Aug 18. The railway track is equipped with smart sensors, earthquake monitoring capabilities and an early warning system.

“By commissioning and optimising the system interactions, we can ensure that the entire high-speed railway meets the design requirements,” Mr Chen Dongsheng, China’s chief engineer of National Engineering Research Centre for high-speed railway and urban rail transit system technologies, said on board the inspection train.

“Jakarta-Bandung HSR is driven by electricity and has no direct carbon emission during transportation. It is fast, has big capacity, and is more energy-efficient compared with road and air transport. Therefore, it is the best and most environment-friendly travelling mode,” he added.

Mr Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, a deputy to Indonesia state-owned enterprises minister, said separately on board the train: ”We discussed with the Chinese counterpart and (we were told) all went well - from the train set, wheel and rail traction to communications, signalling, and power supply.

“All were inspected and all were good at this speed (180kmh).”

There is, however, some “homework” needed to protect the railway track in areas prone to external interference such as landslides - reinforcement in those areas was required for further mitigation, Mr Kartika pointed out.