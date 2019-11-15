Jakarta to ban e-scooters from pavements and roads after two riders killed in traffic accident

JAKARTA - The Indonesian capital Jakarta is set to restrict the use of electric scooters on its streets, following the deaths of two riders in a traffic accident on Monday (Nov 11), The Jakarta Post reported on Friday (Nov 15).

As part of the regulations being drafted by the Jakarta Transportation Agency, users of e-scooters will not be allowed to ride them on pavements, pedestrian bridges and roads, the report said citing the agency's head Syafrin Liputo.

Their use will be restricted to bicycle lanes only. Users of e-scooters will also be required to carry them when crossing footbridges, he said.

The regulation is aimed at guaranteeing the safety and comfort of pedestrians, Mr Syafrin said.

The devices will be also be barred from Car Free Day events on Sundays and their rental operation hours will also be limited.

The regulations will apply to both privately owned e-scooters as well as those from GrabWheels, which are rented out by ride-hailing company Grab Indonesia.

Those who violate the regulations could face a fine of 500,000 rupiah (S$48) and two months' jail under the 2009 Traffic Law, which upholds the rights of pedestrians. Motorcyclists are also banned from driving on pavements under the same law.

The move comes after the agency's officials met representatives of Grab Indonesia following an accident in which two 18-year-old men who were riding on a GrabWheels e-scooter were hit by a car outside the Gelora Bung Karno sports complex in central Jakarta on Monday morning.

The two had been out riding with four of their friends when the car hit them from behind. The four were injured in the accident.

GrabWheels chief executive officer TJ Tham told The Jakarta Post it would cooperate with the authorities to ensure that its products were safe. He added that the company had called for the e-scooters to be used only on designated lanes, such as bicycle lanes and areas near GrabWheels parking spots, the report said.