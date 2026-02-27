Jakarta tightens rules as padel boom rattles residential areas

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Padel’s popularity in Indonesia has surged in recent years, evolving into a mainstream urban sport largely embraced by middle- and upper-income groups.

JAKARTA - The rapid spread of padel courts across residential neighbourhoods in Jakarta has triggered growing public backlash, with residents complaining of constant noise and late night activity, prompting the city’s administration to crack down on venues found to be in violation.

In the Pulomas residential area of East Jakarta, a number of households say they were caught off guard by the sudden appearance of a two-court padel facility built near their homes in late 2024.

When The Jakarta Post visited the neighborhood earlier this week, several banners demanding the venue’s closure were displayed along residential streets.

“Every day, more than a hundred cars roar in and out of our neighborhood, disrupting our daily lives. The constant noise from the courts has also taken a psychological toll on us,” said Ms Muthia, a longtime resident.

She and her neighbours said they were never consulted before construction began on the roughly 700 sq m facility, which they claim is owned by a newcomer living in the area.

“The padel court has also caused social tensions between residents who support it and those who oppose it,” she added.

A document seen by the Post shows that the East Jakarta administration issued the operator a building development approval (PBG) in March 2025.

Despite repeated complaints from residents calling for the permit to be revoked, the facility has continued operating. This prompted residents to file a lawsuit against the East Jakarta administration at the Jakarta State Administrative Court.

The court ruled in favour of the plaintiffs in December 2025 and ordered the permit to be revoked.

However, the administration has since appealed the ruling, leaving the venue’s fate uncertain. Similar disputes have surfaced in parts of South Jakarta, including the upscale district of Kebayoran Baru.

Since late 2025 , Ms Veronika and her family have lived next to a sprawling 5,000 sq m padel complex with 10 courts operating from early morning until late at night. She said residents were neither notified nor consulted before construction began.

“I can’t help but wonder whether there was collusion between the operator and authorities, or whether the developer simply exploited loopholes in existing regulations,” she told the Post on Feb 24 .

Settle in?

Jakarta is home to an estimated 397 padel courts, the highest number of any city in Indonesia. City data show that 185 of them have yet to secure a valid building approval permit.

Introduced by expatriates in Bali during the pandemic, the sport has since attracted heavy investment in court construction and related businesses.

Industry estimates place the cost of building a single padel court between Rp 600 million (S$45,310) and Rp 1.6 billion, depending on whether it is indoor or outdoor and whether materials are locally sourced or imported.

Despite the steep costs, operators say strong demand makes the investment worthwhile. Court rental rates in Jakarta average between Rp 400,000 and Rp 600,000 per hour.

With courts typically booked for eight to 12 hours a day, monthly gross revenue can reach Rp 60 million to Rp 90 million per court, the Post previously reported.

Responding to mounting complaints, Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung has ordered the closure of all unlicensed padel courts in the city and vowed to tighten oversight of the permitting process. City Hall has also halted the issuance of new permits for padel courts in residential zones.

“All new (padel) facilities must be located in commercial areas,” Mr Pramono said during a televised press briefing on Feb 24 .

He added that existing licensed courts in residential areas may continue operating only until 8pm, and only after reaching agreements with local residents. Businesses found in violation may face sanctions, including suspension of operations and revocation of business licenses.

A 2022 gubernatorial decree imposes strict limits on development in residential zones, requiring projects to meet noise thresholds, architectural standards and size restrictions, while mandating tighter permits for facilities such as sports courts.

Indonesian Padel Federation (PBPI) chairman Galih Dimuntur Kartasasmita urged prospective operators to comply with the “non-negotiable zoning rules” and engage residents before breaking ground.

“Operators must follow zoning laws, environmental regulations and all requirements set by local authorities,” he stressed. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK