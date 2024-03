JAKARTA – For nearly three centuries, South-east Asia’s largest textile market has been standing strong in the heart of Jakarta, even if a little odd against a backdrop of towering offices, luxury hotels and malls.

Known as Tanah Abang, it is a sprawling complex of lime-green and yellow low-rise buildings with some 13,000 stalls selling anything from clothing, shoes and bags, to fresh produce and sacred water from the Zamzam Well in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.