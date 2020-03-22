Jakarta residents stay home as state of emergency takes effect

Jakarta residents remained at home yesterday, a day after the city's governor declared a state of emergency in the Indonesian capital for the next two weeks to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Public transportation, such as buses and the MRT, was still running, but stations were much less busy. The MRT's operating hours have been shortened by five hours and now operates from 6am to 8pm.

Entertainment outlets, such as spas and karaoke bars, are set to close from tomorrow, while many places of worship have suspended their activities.

Mr Stefanus Ridwan, chairman of the Association of Indonesian Shopping Centre Operators, told The Sunday Times that Jakarta malls had slashed their operating hours by three hours on average to nine hours since Friday. But supermarkets in the malls, such as Lottemart and Giant, were still open from 10am to 10pm to serve the daily needs of customers, he added.

"We are trying to avert queues so that buyers maintain a safe distance from each other. This is to comply with social distancing measures," he said. Mr Stefanus said screenings at movie theatres had also been prohibited.

Indonesia reported 81 new coronavirus cases yesterday, its second biggest daily toll so far, bringing the total number of infections in the vast country to 450. It also recorded six more deaths, bringing the overall death toll to 38, the highest in South-east Asia. Twenty patients have recovered from Covid-19.

Indonesia's health ministry has estimated that between 600,000 and 700,000 people are at risk of being infected, and the government is preparing for up to one million rapid tests.

Mr Achmad Yurianto, a government spokesman on the Covid-19 outbreak, said Indonesia was expecting 150,000 test kits to arrive today and these would be distributed to regions where many cases had been detected.