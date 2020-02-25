Jakarta hit by floods as tropical cyclones trigger heavy rain

JAKARTA (BLOOMBERG) - Parts of the Indonesian capital and its suburbs were flooded after two tropical cyclones off the nation's coast triggered heavy rainfall overnight, inundating houses in low-lying areas and causing a power outage.

More than 80 spots of flooding were reported in Jakarta and the satellite cities of Bekasi and Tangerang by Tuesday (Feb 25) morning with the water level in the Ciliwung river that runs through the capital steadily rising, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

Heavy rainfall may continue to lash the greater Jakarta area under the influence of tropical cyclone Esther in the Gulf of Carpentaria and Ferdinand in the Indian Ocean, the Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysics Agency said on Twitter. State-owned electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara said more than 300 electrical substations in the flooded areas were shut down temporarily for safety.

At least 60 people were killed and thousands were forced to flee homes early this year in the deadliest flooding to hit Jakarta in more than a decade during which floodwaters rose as high as a single-story house. President Joko Widodo has ordered the relocation of capital to Borneo island as the Jakarta metropolitan area, home to almost 30 million people, is regularly flooded.