Jailed Reuters reporters await final trial dates

YANGON, MYANMAR (REUTERS) - The two Reuters journalists who were detained in Myanmar while investigating a massacre of Rohingya Muslims there will face the final arguments in their trial in two weeks.

The court has gone into a temporary hiatus after hearing character witnesses for the defence on Monday (Aug 6).

Reuters journalist Wa Lone said: "We believe that it will proceed in a fair and just way."

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are accused of obtaining secret Myanmar government documents and have pled not guilty.

They say police officials handed them documents during a meeting and then they were arrested as they left, before they could read them.

A local police captain had previously also testified that his superior had ordered subordinates to trap the reporters.

One of Monday's witnesses was the former journalism teacher of both men.

He praised his former students and said the school had tracked their progress after graduation, finding no ethical issues. A second witness knew Wa Lone from prior work at a charity organisation.

The prosecution questioned how either witness could know the intentions of the two reporters.

Monday's hearing was held in a courtroom packed with diplomats and family.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with his Myanmar counterpart over the weekend and called for the reporters' immediate release.

Wa Lone's wife is expected to give birth this week.