Jailed former Malaysia PM Najib conferred leadership award by Umno Youth

Umno Youth has conferred an award to jailed former party president Najib Razak as a token of appreciation for “his services and contribution” to Malaysia.

The Umno Youth leadership award, in the form of a miniature white keris (dagger), was presented to his sons, Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin Najib and Datuk Nizar Najib, at its annual general assembly on Thursday.

The award is given yearly in conjunction with the Umno annual general assembly, which is ongoing until Saturday.

Youth chief Muhamad Akmal Saleh praised Najib, who was Malaysia’s prime minister for nine years from 2009, for implementing inclusive policies that prioritised the welfare of the people.

“Bossku, he served the people,” he said in his speech, referring to Najib’s moniker which means “my boss” in English. “He also introduced many policies that helped youths.”

The wing played a video montage of Najib, showcasing his political journey with words of support and praises from party leaders and supporters.

The two sons were in tears when they received the award. Najib is serving a 12-year prison sentence for misappropriating RM42 million (S$12.3 million) from SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1MDB.

Chants of “Malu Apa Bossku” (There’s nothing to be ashamed of, my boss), the battle cry of Najib’s supporters, rang out among those in the hall.

Mr Nazifuddin, who is an Umno Youth exco member, said the video is a reminder of his father’s links to the youth wing.

“I am proud I am able to continue his work and legacy,” he added.

Mr Nizar, who is the Peramu Jaya assemblyman, said his family appreciates the award as his father has remained loyal to the party, despite the numerous challenges he has encountered.

“My family and I do not want the momentum to (free Najib to) slow down or fade, or people will forget (about him),” news portal Free Malaysia Today quoted him as saying.