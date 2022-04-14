Jail sentence over bicycle crash that killed 8 stirs uproar in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - A Malaysian driver's imprisonment over a highly publicised road accident that killed eight teenagers riding modified bicycles on a highway has once again sparked an uproar in Malaysia, more than five years after the accident.

Sam Ke Ting, then 22, crashed her car into a group of teenage cyclists who were riding modified bicycles on a highway in Johor Baru at 3.20am on Feb 18, 2017. Eight of them - aged between 13 and 16 years - died, triggering a debate on the act of riding modified bicycles dangerously on a public road.

Known as "basikal lajak", the modified bicycles generally do not have lights and brakes.

Despite being acquitted twice on the charge of reckless driving and causing the deaths, Sam, now 27, was convicted by the High Court in Johor Baru on Wednesday (April 13), and was denied bail.

Sam, who worked as a clerk, started serving her sentence immediately after the six-year prison term was handed down by High Court Judge Abu Bakar Katar, who said in his judgment that she was at fault for driving fast in a badly lit road.

This is despite the Magistrate's Court ruling previously that she was not driving under the influence of alcohol, was not distracted and was possibly driving under the road's speed limit at the time of the incident.

The High Court Judge rejected Sam's appeal for stay of the sentence as the defence has yet to receive approval from the Court of Appeal. She will remain in prison until the court grants her leave to appeal her conviction.

Her lawyer, Mr Muhammad Faizal Mokhtar, told The Star newspaper on Thursday that he had begun the appeal process.

He also acknowledged the public support for Sam since her imprisonment.

"Thanks for all the support shown to Sam," he was quoted as saying.

Sam's conviction triggered an immediate uproar, with the opposition Democratic Action Party (DAP) and the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) - a member of the government - offering her legal aid to further her case.

Two online petitions seeking justice for Sam had collectively amassed more than 950,000 signatures in just over 24 hours.

Malaysians question whether the act of riding modified bicycles - mostly involving teenagers - is now being seen as acceptable.

Youngsters tend to gather in a big group to ride on public roads. The group involved in the crash in 2017 was reportedly as big as 30 teenagers.