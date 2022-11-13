Jaded voters dampen election mood in Ipoh

IPOH - It is less than a week to polling day for Malaysia’s 15th General Election, but the city of Ipoh is barely showing any signs of election fever.

Some residents of Perak’s capital say they are jaded by recent power plays between Malaysia’s main political parties. Meanwhile, Ipoh voters working overseas that The Straits Times spoke to say they will not be returning to their home town to vote on Nov 19 due to other priorities.

Hardly any party flags were seen on Ipoh’s main streets near its business district or the historical part of town. Only the landmark Sultan Yussuf roundabout has been heavily decorated with the respective blue and red flags of rival coalitions Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

This could be because the parties are focusing their efforts in nearby election hot seat Tambun, where PH’s prime minister candidate and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim is running.

“It’s like a dead town recently,” said Ipoh resident Foo Yi Gang, who runs a popular hakka mee stall with his father.

He said footfall has been lower this month, and none of the four candidates for the Ipoh Barat Parliament seat had visited the stall yet, unlike in previous elections.

Mr Zhu Guo Qian, 67, who sells local delicacies like salt-baked chicken in the city centre, said the mood was not as lively as the last election in 2018. He puts it down to the economy, which has seen soaring inflation and a weak ringgit.

He said: “Prices have gone up, people don’t have as much money in their pockets now… Maybe the (election candidates’) campaigning budget was affected too.”

Some Ipoh residents said their interest in the polls has diminished after Malaysia’s recent political upheavals saw three different prime ministers at the helm since 2018. Perak will be holding elections for both its 24 parliamentary seats and 59 state assembly seats on Nov 19.

Taxi driver Toh Ah Tai, 70, is skeptical of election pledges.

“When (opposition coalition) Pakatan Harapan formed the government they made many promises, like abolishing expressway tolls. Hearing it, I already knew it was impossible. Now they’re repeating the same promises.”

Ms Wu Jia Xin, 27, is among more than 515,000 young voters who form a quarter of the electorate in Perak. The first-time voter said she is undecided about who to vote for.

“I feel like it will not affect my future,” said the retail assistant. “Politicians say a lot of things, like they have an open chequebook, but don’t follow up with much in practice.”