'It's like gold now': Indonesian food vendors feel the pinch of cooking oil shortage

JAKARTA - For a few months, Jakarta fried snack vendor Sumarno had struggled to secure cooking oil.
Sometimes he went around several convenience stores only to find empty shelves. When lucky, he could get the oil at 20,000 rupiah (S$1.87), 43 per cent more expensive than usual.
In December, unable to bear the higher cost, he raised the price of fried bean sprout-filled tofu, banana fritter and other snacks by 20 per cent to 1,500 rupiah apiece.
"I can't use less cooking oil. It really depends on how much I fry," Mr Sumarno, who goes by one name, told The Straits Times. "It's been very hard with the pandemic. The price of cooking oil has increased, but I've got fewer buyers."
While the price has begun to decline in the past few weeks, the 57-year-old can only buy one 2-litre pouch of oil each time.
"I will fry with today's used cooking oil that still looks clear tomorrow and add it with the new one," he said.
The shortage of palm oil-based cooking oil, which started in November, hit Indonesia despite it being the world's largest producer of palm oil.
Local suppliers are exporting more palm oil amid the surging price of the commodity in the international market and also diverting their output to production of biodiesel - an alternative fuel for vehicles - by combining palm oil and diesel fuel.
Introduced in 2008, the biodiesel programme seeks to cut the country's imports of crude oil and refined petroleum and boost the domestic consumption of palm oil, thus stabilising its price. To entice palm oil producers to supply biodiesel companies, the government has provided annual subsidies, which last year totalled nearly 52 trillion rupiah.
This partly contributes to the shortage of palm-oil based cooking oil in the domestic market.
Besides food vendors like Mr Sumarno, many other micro, small and medium enterprises as well as households have also faced similar problems caused by a shortage of cooking oil at traditional markets, grocery stores and other retail outlets.
Several weeks ago, Ms Sutini, who sells cooked food in Bogor, West Java, scrapped her favourite brand of cooking oil, which she described as clear-looking and can be used for repeated frying, after its price rose over 20,000 rupiah per litre. Since then, she has taken any brand at a lower price.
The mother of two needs four litres of oil daily to cook 15 types of food such as fried beef (empal) and soybean cake (tempe). She has to get her husband and maids to help buy the oil at nearby convenience stores due to the limit of one 2-litre pouch per person .
"It's like gold now," she told ST. "There's only little supply, so every time a new batch (of cooking oil) comes, it runs out very soon."
Ms Sutini, who goes by one name, opts not to raise the prices of her food despite the surging prices of other commodities such as chilli. "At least, I can still make a profit, although a little," she said.
Faced with the soaring prices, the government has stepped in, from setting a one-price policy on sale of cooking oil - at 14,000 rupiah per litre; making it mandatory for palm oil producers to allocate one-fifth of their output for domestic consumers at fixed prices, to capping retail prices.
The latest measures, which may ease inflationary pressures caused by the oil shortage from November to January, came into force on Feb 1. But the desirable impact on consumers remains to be seen.
Based on its observation across 34 provinces recently, the Indonesian Ombudsman found diversion of cooking oil distribution from modern retail outlets such as supermarkets to traditional markets where supervision over pricing is harder to do, panic buying by consumers, as well as hoarding of cooking oil.
"Hopefully, the food stability task force can move quickly to tackle this," said Ombudsman member Yeka Hendra Fatika.
Last week, the Indonesian Consumers Foundation initiated an online petition to demand the Business Competition Supervisory Commission to investigate alleged cartel practices through price fixing by four major cooking oil producers.
Ms Eet, who goes by one name, is an owner of a grocery stall at Palmerah market in Central Jakarta. She had managed to buy cooking oil from different distributors last week and this week and sold it at the government-set prices, but the supply remained limited.
"It's still uncertain if I can get them next week," she said.
The Trade Ministry's director-general for domestic trade Oke Nurwan said that the prices of cooking oil have yet to stabilise as the commodity sold at the government-set prices is still not distributed evenly.
"The people are advised not to go into panic buying. The government will continue to ensure the availability of cooking oil at retail price ceilings," he said.