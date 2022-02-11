'It's like gold now': Indonesian food vendors feel the pinch of cooking oil shortage

JAKARTA - For a few months, Jakarta fried snack vendor Sumarno had struggled to secure cooking oil.

Sometimes he went around several convenience stores only to find empty shelves. When lucky, he could get the oil at 20,000 rupiah (S$1.87), 43 per cent more expensive than usual.

In December, unable to bear the higher cost, he raised the price of fried bean sprout-filled tofu, banana fritter and other snacks by 20 per cent to 1,500 rupiah apiece.

"I can't use less cooking oil. It really depends on how much I fry," Mr Sumarno, who goes by one name, told The Straits Times. "It's been very hard with the pandemic. The price of cooking oil has increased, but I've got fewer buyers."

While the price has begun to decline in the past few weeks, the 57-year-old can only buy one 2-litre pouch of oil each time.

"I will fry with today's used cooking oil that still looks clear tomorrow and add it with the new one," he said.

The shortage of palm oil-based cooking oil, which started in November, hit Indonesia despite it being the world's largest producer of palm oil.

Local suppliers are exporting more palm oil amid the surging price of the commodity in the international market and also diverting their output to production of biodiesel - an alternative fuel for vehicles - by combining palm oil and diesel fuel.

Introduced in 2008, the biodiesel programme seeks to cut the country's imports of crude oil and refined petroleum and boost the domestic consumption of palm oil, thus stabilising its price. To entice palm oil producers to supply biodiesel companies, the government has provided annual subsidies, which last year totalled nearly 52 trillion rupiah.

This partly contributes to the shortage of palm-oil based cooking oil in the domestic market.

Besides food vendors like Mr Sumarno, many other micro, small and medium enterprises as well as households have also faced similar problems caused by a shortage of cooking oil at traditional markets, grocery stores and other retail outlets.