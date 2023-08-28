In the pink: Rosy hue returns to seawater around Penang

PENANG – The seawater in Penang has turned pink again.

Dr Annette Jaya Ram, deputy director of the Centre for Marine and Coastal Studies, spotted the pink tide in Teluk Bahang around 11am on Sunday while walking at the National Park.

“When I was walking along the trail, I glanced over at the beach and it was visible enough to see from where I was standing,” she said.

“It was close to the coast and large enough to be visible.

“We cannot predict when it occurs but it does happen off and on. It depends on the weather and recently, it rained and now since the rain has stopped, the algae has appeared.

“When it rains, you get nutrients that enter the sea. Algae or plankton thrive on it and that is when you get to see it bloom like this.”

In April, The Star reported that the sea around Penang had thick streaks of pink algae blooms.

Scientists said the algae is Noctiluca scintillans, and it is non-toxic beyond having an ammonia content that might drive some fish away. It is also not a threat to marine life.

Dr Annette said it was the same pink algae.

“We did preliminary testing and this particular organism has a high content of ammonia. Fish will not like it as it is not natural to them, and they try to get away from it,” she said.

She believes it will not last long as it usually disappears in a day or two.

The pink tide is not harmful to humans, and fish caught around Penang is still safe to eat.

The phenomenon usually occurs when there is prolonged hot weather that is followed by sudden substantial rainfall. This sends nutrients pouring into the sea. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK