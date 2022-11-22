‘It felt like the end of the world’: Indonesia quake survivors recount harrowing experience

CUGENANG, Indonesia – Mr Jajang Nurdin was about to tuck into his lunch of rice and salted fish when he felt the ground suddenly “shake vigorously like waves”.

Then, the walls of the rice farmer’s house started crumbling.

As bricks fell on him and with blood flowing from his head, he grabbed his toddler and ran out of his home in Sukamanah village, one of the areas worst hit by the quake in West Java on Monday.

Then Mr Jajang heard someone crying behind him and turned to see his wife pinned under the rubble.

“Only her head was visible. I was so shocked, I felt like fainting. It really felt like it was the end of the world,” he told The Straits Times from his home – now reduced to a pile of debris.

Mr Jajang jumped through a window, and with the help of neighbours, managed to extricate his wife alive.

“I lost my house, but God is kind, my family and I survived,” he added. “A house can be rebuilt, money can be earned again, but you cannot bring back your dead loved ones.”

Dozens of lower intensity aftershocks kept Mr Jajang and his neighbours from sleeping at night. Many of the villagers camped outside their houses or huddled together in makeshift shelters.

Mr Agus Juanda, 34, an odd-job labourer, was among a hundred people who chose to stay in a makeshift shelter. Mr Agus said he was still traumatised after saving his four-year-old son from a collapsed neighbour’s house.

“My son was playing with two other boys. One boy managed to escape, while I managed to get another out of the house. Suddenly I heard whimpers, which sounded like my son’s voice, but couldn’t locate him,” he said.

“I began digging through the debris with my bare hands. My hand touched his body and I pulled him out. The fear of losing him was unimaginable,” he added.

Immediately after the quake, thick grey dust covered the roads and got into people’s nostrils and eyes, blinding them momentarily, residents said.