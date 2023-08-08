Islamist party PAS aiming for clean sweep in Terengganu state polls

KUALA TERENGGANU – The federal opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition led by the fundamentalist Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) is eyeing a clean sweep of all 32 seats in the conservative East Coast state of Terengganu at the Aug 12 state elections.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government – comprising Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) – is fighting against seemingly insurmountable odds. In the November 2022 general elections, Datuk Seri Anwar’s coalition did not win a single federal parliamentary seat in Terengganu.

PAS is Terengganu’s incumbent ruling party.

“PAS is strong here. If you look at the last election, PAS took all the seats. Everyone says Umno has no chance,” said a 49-year-old food trucker who wanted to be known only as Pak Lan. Umno is BN’s lynchpin party.

Pak Lan’s food truck is located at a park near the massive Terengganu drawbridge, built at a cost of nearly RM250 million (S$73 million) and an iconic symbol of the state that is one of the poorest in Malaysia, yet rich with oil.

Terengganu PAS election director Ariffin Deraman told The Straits Times: “Our target is 32 seats. It is not just rhetoric, we have the data (to support this).”

During the November general elections, PAS won all eight parliamentary constituencies in the state.

“If you break down the (November) results by state constituencies, we only lost in one state seat and by a very thin margin,” said Mr Ariffin, adding that they hope to win that seat this time.

“The PN wave is still strong. We don’t see any major changes so far,” he said, referring to a surge of support for PAS in November, making it the biggest bloc of MPs in Parliament.

He is confident, despite the lack of any major rallies by PAS here. It is opting instead to hold smaller-scale events in villages and live streams on social media.

Campaigning for all parties was also muted while the state observed a five-day mourning period for Sultan of Terengganu Mizan Zainal Abidin’s mother, who died on Aug 3.

“We are focusing on campaigning in the state seat areas. We have nightly events in every seat, but on a small scale,” said Mr Ariffin.

For both sides of the political divide, campaigning has been quiet and low-key in Terengganu, a swing state that has switched several times between PAS and BN in the past few years.

In the 2018 elections, PAS won 22 state assembly seats in Terengganu, while BN won 10.

It could prove to be a challenge for Umno to win seats in Malay-majority areas because it has aligned itself with Mr Anwar’s PH coalition, which counts the Chinese-led Democratic Action Party (DAP) as an ally. DAP is often used as a bogeyman to whip up Malay support.