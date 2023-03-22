Is K-pop Indonesian political parties’ latest tool to entice young voters?

JAKARTA - Some Indonesian political parties are including K-pop-inspired social media and events in their campaigns, yet the reception is divided.

Recently, political parties have been on social media and giving away tickets to Blackpink’s Born Pink tour.

The Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) tweeted that it will give away tickets to the Blackpink performance on March 4.

Winners were randomly selected from those who followed the party’s Twitter account and reposted the giveaway post.

Gerindra announced a ticket giveaway on its Twitter account to see Blackpink on its Born Pink world tour in Jakarta on March 8.

To win the giveaway, fans had to pose with a photo of themselves in front of a billboard featuring the face of Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto while wearing Blackpink merchandise.

Tagging Gerindra and Mr Prabowo on social media were also required. The tweets have been shared thousands of times, gaining over a million views.

Indonesia’s number of K-Pop fans is staggering. In 2020, The Jakarta Post reported that Indonesians were the third-most devoted K-fans worldwide.