Investor Srinivasan seeks meeting with Anwar’s office after raid

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Dubbed Network School, the commune is now at the centre of a controversy after allegations that it has hosted Israeli participants using second-country passports.

KUALA LUMPUR – Investor Balaji Srinivasan has requested a meeting with the office of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, days after immigration officers raided his start-up school in Forest City, a mega-development in the southern state of Johor.

The Network School is willing to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Malaysian government committing to comply with local laws and respect the country’s sovereignty, Srinivasan said in a July 16 post on social media platform X.

Srinivasan, an American entrepreneur and investor, was formerly the chief technology officer of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.

Malaysia recently launched an immigration probe into people associated with the school, saying that individuals may have flouted immigration rules.

Srinivasan said the accusations were false and that the authorities had checked “hundreds of passports” and confirmed that “all travel documents were in order”.

The Network School has invested more than RM100 million (S$31.6 million) in Malaysia and has plans to invest significantly more. But it will not do so without “sufficient assurance that such issues won’t recur”, Srinivasan said. BLOOMBERG