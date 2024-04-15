Investigations did not warrant protection order for KL shooter’s wife, say Malaysian police

SEPANG - An interim protection order for the wife of the main suspect in the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) shooting case was not issued as investigations into the case did not warrant such an action, said Malaysian police.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said that investigations did not indicate that the threats would escalate to a shooting.

“This refers to the threats made against the wife and the report lodged by her. In that case, we arrested Hafizul Harawi and held him under remand for three days,” he said.

“That case is still ongoing and investigations need to be completed before it can be handed over to the deputy public prosecutor for charging.

“Each domestic violence investigation has stages and procedures. Only when we have obtained sufficient statements can we obtain an interim order and so forth. We cannot simply obtain interim orders for (Penal Code) Section 506 cases,” he added.

On the status of the manhunt for the 38-year-old suspect Hafizul, he said that police believe he is still in the country and still has possession of the gun.

He urged Hafizul to surrender to the police peacefully.