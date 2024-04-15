Investigations did not warrant protection order for KL shooter’s wife, say Malaysian police

SEPANG - An interim protection order for the wife of the main suspect in the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) shooting case was not issued as investigations into the case did not warrant such an action, said Malaysian police.
Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said that investigations did not indicate that the threats would escalate to a shooting.
“This refers to the threats made against the wife and the report lodged by her. In that case, we arrested Hafizul Harawi and held him under remand for three days,” he said.
“That case is still ongoing and investigations need to be completed before it can be handed over to the deputy public prosecutor for charging.
“Each domestic violence investigation has stages and procedures. Only when we have obtained sufficient statements can we obtain an interim order and so forth. We cannot simply obtain interim orders for (Penal Code) Section 506 cases,” he added.
On the status of the manhunt for the 38-year-old suspect Hafizul, he said that police believe he is still in the country and still has possession of the gun.
He urged Hafizul to surrender to the police peacefully.
He also warned the public who spot him to contact the police immediately and not to take any action on their own accord.
Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain had previously said that the suspect was under investigation following reports lodged against him.
“Based on that report, the suspect was arrested, and we had submitted the investigation paper (to the deputy public prosecutor), but we were given additional instructions.
“Because of that incident, the wife hired bodyguards,” he told reporters.
On the morning of April 14, the suspect fired shots at the arrival hall of KLIA 1 in an attempt to kill his wife, travel agency owner Farah Md Isa, better known as Farah Cie.
Hafizul set off some firecrackers before opening fire at her at close range.
Her bodyguard managed to save her but was shot in the stomach. Hafizul then escaped to his car, which was parked at Block C of the airport carpark. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK