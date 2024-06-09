Internet sensation Siberian husky gives birth to 3 pups at new home

BANGKOK - Muay Lek, a four-year-old Siberian husky that became an internet sensation after a controversial abuse video, has given birth to three puppies at her new home in Nong Bua Lamphu province in Thailand.

Her new owner, who renamed her Lek Lek, said in a Facebook post on June 7 the new members of the family are two black female puppies and a copper-coloured male puppy.

She said the puppies are strong and healthy, adding that she has no plan to give them up for adoption.