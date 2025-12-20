International drug ring busted, over $480 million worth of drugs seized in Klang Valley raids

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The authorities said the raids produced one of the country's biggest drug seizures.

KUALA LUMPUR – An international drug syndicate was busted, leading to over 18 tonnes of drugs worth RM1.53 billion ( S$486.36 million ) seized, one of the biggest ever recorded.

Six individuals – three local men and three foreign women – were also detained in a series of raids in the Klang Valley on Dec 16.

The raids also uncovered a massive drug processing lab located in a three-storey bungalow and various other premises used for drug storage.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director Hussein Omar Khan said the first raid was conducted in Cheras, where all six suspects were detained.

“A search of a house led to the seizure of six bottles of liquid believed to contain MDMA , weighing about 3kg.

“A second raid at Taman Taynton View, Cheras, uncovered suspected cocaine in powder form weighing about 738kg, liquid cocaine weighing approximately 3 tonnes as well as various drug-processing equipment,” he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters on Dec 20 .

In a third raid at an industrial premises in Sungai Chua, Kajang, Selangor, Comm Datuk Hussein said the raiding team seized 3 tonnes of ketamine in powder form, 10.06 tonnes of liquid ketamine weighing and additional processing equipment.

“The fourth raid, carried out at a premise in Taman Industri Mega, Bandar Teknologi Kajang resulted in the seizure of 28 white sacks containing 1,400 yellow plastic packets of suspected ketamine powder weighing about 1.4 tonnes along with drug-processing tools,” he added.

Mr Hussein said the raids resulted in various drugs worth RM1.53 billion seized, including 3kg of MDMA, 4 tonnes of cocaine and 14.49 tonnes of ketamine.

“It is definitely one of the biggest drug seizures ever,” Mr Hussein said. “The drugs could have been supplied to 68.5 million users .”

Investigations revealed that a local man acted as the storekeeper and assistant chemist, while the other two local men were his trusted aides responsible for managing residential houses and business premises used as illegal drug-processing laboratories.

“The three foreign women detained were the girlfriends of the male suspects,” Mr Hussein said.

The syndicate is believed to have been active since April, catering to the international market, using homes and commercial premises as clandestine laboratories.

NCID investigations showed the syndicate had been making various shipments overseas before the raids, he added.

He said the three local men tested positive for various drugs, including ketamine and methamphetamine, and will be remanded until Dec 23.

The director said the police have also taken action under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988, with total seizures including six vehicles valued at RM389,000.

Mr Hussein said the success of the operation was the result of continuous intelligence work and cooperation from the public, stressing that there will be no compromise with individuals involved in drug trafficking.

“The NCID remains committed to combating drugs to protect present and future generations. Drugs are the nation’s number one enemy,” police said . THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK