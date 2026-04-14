Intern doctor fatalities in Indonesia fuel concerns over heavy workload, low welfare

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Some intern doctors say that limited days of leave and low salaries are adding to their stress levels.

JAKARTA – As scrutiny grows over the deaths of three intern doctors in March , Ms Yuna, who is serving her internship in Sukabumi city, West Java, says the programme’s limited leave policy leaves interns little room for rest, even when they fall ill.

She noted that interns are granted only four days of leave per year, which in some healthcare facilities, known as “placements”, also cover sick leave.

“So if you fall ill, it immediately cuts into your four days,” she told The Jakarta Post last week, adding that in some placements, interns who take extended sick leave must make up the missed days or risk failing the programme.

The 24-year-old from Bekasi regency, also in West Java, said such conditions help explain why some intern doctors experience fatigue, exhaustion and even illness that can lead to death. Her remarks came after three interns died in March, sparking public speculation about links to excessive workloads.

The first of those deaths occurred on March 17, with a final diagnosis of dengue haemorrhagic fever and shock complications. The second occurred on March 25, with a provisional diagnosis of anemia, followed by a third on March 28, whose diagnosis included measles with heart and brain complications.

The deaths have fuelled discussion on social media, with many questioning whether limited rest and heavy workloads played a role.

Although Indonesia’s Health Ministry regulations stipulate that intern doctors should work a maximum of 48 hours per week, or eight hours a day over six working days, Indonesian Medical Association chairman Slamet Budiarto said practices in the field often fall short of these standards.

“In reality, there is no leave, salaries are below the regional minimum wage and public holidays are not observed. The workload is extraordinary,” he said, also highlighting low pay and urging the government to evaluate the internship programme, as reported by Kompas.

Ms Yuna confirmed the issue, saying she earns 3.1 million rupiah (S$230) a month while paying 1.8 million rupiah for rent.

“The remaining 1.3 million rupiah is nowhere near enough to cover daily expenses,” she said.

For Mr Aldi, another intern doctor at the same placement, the exhaustion of handling dozens of patients each day is compounded by what he describes as a lack of appreciation.

“I’ve been placed for internship in my own hometown, so I don’t need to rent any room like other fellow interns from different cities, and I still don’t find my monthly salary is enough. It’s not even reaching the regional minimum wage,” Mr Aldi told The Jakarta Post on April 13 .

The minimum wage in Sukabumi city stands at nearly 3.2 million rupiah.

“If only the authorities paid more attention to our welfare, our work could be matched with wages sufficient for living expenses,” Mr Aldi said.

Addressing speculation linking the intern doctors’ deaths to excessive workloads, the Health Ministry’s human resources director-general Yuli Farianti said they had been granted sick leave when symptoms first appeared, but chose to continue working despite their declining health.

“There was no indication of excessive workload based on shift schedules, as each worked less than 40 hours per week,” she said at a press briefing on March 31.

“They initially chose self-care at home, and by the time they sought treatment, their conditions had already worsened,” she added. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK