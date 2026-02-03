Integrated QR codes on bus tickets to ease congestion at KL terminal: Malaysian minister

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The arrangement would allow passengers to head straight to the departure gates.

– Passengers departing from Malaysia’s Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) in Kuala Lumpur can expect to experience more seamless travel with QR codes set to be integrated on tickets.

This arrangement would allow them to head straight to the departure gates.

Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the move, effective from February, is aimed at reducing congestion, especially during peak travel periods.

“Among the most common grouses were that passengers who bought tickets online will still have to convert them into QR codes at physical counters here,” he told reporters after a walkabout and inspection at TBS on Feb 3.

“Now, however, the Land Public Transport Agency (Apad) has made it mandatory for online bus ticketing agents to integrate QR codes into their ticketing (so) passengers can head straight to their gates.”

Mr Loke said passengers who purchased tickets without QR codes can obtain the codes at the TBS website at a fee of RM1 (S$0.30).

“At the same time, we will still have physical counters available for any QR generation purposes for those who are not aware of the changes,” he added.

An estimated 30,000 to 40,000 passengers are expected to pass through TBS daily during the coming Chinese New Year festive period.

“About 1,000 bus trips are scheduled daily for the days leading up to festive celebrations such as Chinese New Year and Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” Mr Loke said.

“We must manage crowd control well and one reason for the previous congestion was due to the QR code generation, which made many passengers unhappy. We are trying to resolve this.”

On a related matter, Mr Loke said he has also stressed to the TBS management and operator to ensure facilities are in working order.

“Previously, there have been complaints of malfunctioning escalators and lifts alongside dirty toilets. We have stressed this must be improved so passengers will have a comfortable journey,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK