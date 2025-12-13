Influencer Iris Hsieh’s death: Namewee’s bail extended for another month to Jan 11

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysian rapper Namewee’s bail has been extended for another month until Jan 11, as investigations continue into the death of Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said the extension was needed as the police are waiting for the toxicology report and autopsy results related to Ms Hsieh’s death, state news agency Bernama reported.

The reports are expected to take about three months.

“We are still waiting for the toxicology report and the findings from the Chemistry Department. Therefore, Namewee’s bail has been extended while the investigation continues,” Datuk Fadil was quoted as telling reporters on Dec 13.

Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, was remanded from Nov 5 to 13. He was then released on police bail, which was extended to Dec 10 , pending the post-mortem report on Ms Hsieh.

Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar said on Nov 12 that police investigations did not yield any leads linking Wee to Ms Hsieh’s death, local media reported.

Mr Mokhtar said at the time that the Attorney-General’s Chambers would take the appropriate action if investigations reveal new findings.

Ms Hsieh, 31, was found dead in the bathtub of a hotel bathroom in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 22. Investigations found that Wee was the last person seen with her before her death.

Wee was later charged with drug use and possession, but was released after pleading not guilty at the Jalan Duta Court on Oct 24.