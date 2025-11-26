Straitstimes.com header logo

Influencer’s death: Malaysian rapper Namewee’s bail period extended as police await lab results

Namewee was arrested for alleged possession and use of drugs, but was released after pleading not guilty to drug-related charges.

Namewee was arrested for alleged possession and use of drugs, but was released after pleading not guilty to drug-related charges.

KUALA LUMPUR The

bail period for local rapper Wee Meng Chee

, better known as Namewee, has been extended for another two weeks.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Fadil Marsus confirmed the extension was granted at 4pm on Nov 26, covering the period from Nov 27 until Dec 10.

“The police are still waiting on the full post-mortem and toxicology report,” he said.

Investigations revealed that Namewee was the last person seen with 31-year-old Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh in a hotel room in Kuala Lumpur at around 1.40pm on Oct 22. She was later found dead in a hotel bathtub.

Wee was arrested for alleged possession and use of drugs but was released after pleading not guilty to drug-related charges at the Jalan Duta Court on Oct 24.

He was subsequently detained on Nov 5 by the police in connection with Ms Hsieh’s death. The police have reclassified her death as murder after initially classifying it as sudden death. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

