BALI - For nearly 40 years, Mr Aristiyo Caraan has driven one of Manila's ubiquitous jeepney minibuses, the transport mainstay for construction workers, cleaners and other modestly paid workers that charges fares of only a few cents.

Before fuel prices started their dizzying ascent last year to levels unseen for at least a decade, Mr Caraan, 64, would take home roughly 1,000 pesos (S$25) a day - enough to send his kids to school and feed his family.